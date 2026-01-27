27 January 2026
Orkhan Safarov: our judokas have skills the Japanese school does not - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

The Orkhan Safarov Academy has carved out its own niche in Azerbaijani judo. A second training hall was recently opened in the capital, signaling the steady expansion of the project. Its founder, European champion, two-time World Championship medalist and two-time Olympian Orkhan Safarov, spoke to Idman.Biz about the academy, its philosophy, and plans for the future.

- Considering the opening of the academy’s second hall, can we say things are on the rise?

- In my view, the academy is developing in the right direction. Opening a second hall in the 8th Kilometer district is not yet a success in the full sense of the word. It is simply another stage that requires even greater responsibility and control. In that sense, the hardest part is only beginning.

- The academy has been operating for its second year now. Are you satisfied with how things are progressing?

- Partly yes, partly no. I am pleased that we have managed to create a stable training system, form groups, and establish discipline and judo culture among our students. Sometimes I am not satisfied with the pace of development of certain athletes, but I understand that time is needed and nothing happens instantly.

- You once mentioned that you try to combine European training methods with the Japanese approach. How successful has that been?

- The Japanese approach provides a foundation: stance, distance, balance, timing, respect for details. But now I increasingly realize that we need to build our own, Azerbaijani model. Our athletes have skills that do not exist in the purely Japanese school, such as emotionality and a fighting spirit. It is important to me that my students fight with passion, that their eyes burn, and that they step onto the tatami not just to execute techniques, but to truly battle for victory.

- Will your students compete in international tournaments?

- Honestly, I am against so-called tourist trips. First there must be internal competition, national events, and consistency of form. Only then should athletes go abroad. If an athlete is ready, international experience at a young age is of course important. Otherwise, it is a waste of money and time.

- The World Championships will be held in Baku this year. What do you expect for the Azerbaijan national team?

- Our team always has the potential to win medals. A home World Championship is not a bonus, as it may seem, but additional pressure. Medals will come, but it is difficult to predict their exact number in advance.

- What are your plans regarding participation in international seminars?

- I plan to be more actively involved in international seminars and educational programs. Not for formality, but to constantly update my methodology and expand professional contacts. I believe that a modern coach should not limit himself only to his own experience.

