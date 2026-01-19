21 January 2026
New judo hall opens at Ganja Sports Palace - PHOTO

19 January 2026 13:15
A new judo hall has been put into operation at the Sports Palace in Ganja.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the opening ceremony was attended by the federation’s executive vice president Rashad Rasulov, adviser to the federation president Natig Bagirov, Olympic medalist and member of the executive committee Movlud Miraliyev, world champion and executive committee member Elkhan Mammadov, as well as other officials.

The hall is equipped with tatami mats that meet modern standards. The total area of the facility is 483 square meters, and the complex includes coaches’ rooms and changing areas. More than 300 judokas will be able to train simultaneously in the new hall.

It should be noted that between 2022 and 2025 the Azerbaijan Judo Federation opened new judo halls in Ganja, Sumgayit, Gusar, Agstafa, Zagatala, Geranboy, Sabirabad, Zirya, Agdash, Kurdamir, Astara, Jalilabad, Tartar, Gakh, Imishli, Shabran and the village of Mosul in the Zagatala district. In addition, a total of 13,200 tatami mats were distributed to 179 sports halls in Baku and the regions.

