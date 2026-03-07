7 March 2026
7 March 2026 13:58
Azerbaijan Judo Federation president congratulates Ruslan Pashayev on Linz Grand Prix gold - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev has congratulated Ruslan Pashayev after the Azerbaijani judoka won the gold medal at the Grand Prix tournament in Linz, Austria.

According to İdman.Biz, Nabiyev shared a message on his social media account praising the athlete’s achievement at the international event.

“I congratulate our judoka on this remarkable achievement and wish success to all our athletes who will step onto the tatami in the coming days,” Nabiyev wrote.

Pashayev secured the title in the men’s 66kg category, adding another strong result for Azerbaijan in one of judo’s key international tournaments on the IJF calendar.

Azerbaijan is represented by seven judokas at the Linz Grand Prix, where athletes from around the world compete for ranking points ahead of upcoming major competitions.

