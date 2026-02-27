28 February 2026
EN

Yusifov beats teammate Aghayev to claim Tashkent Grand Slam gold

Judo
News
27 February 2026 17:59
28
Yusifov beats teammate Aghayev to claim Tashkent Grand Slam gold

Ahmad Yusifov secured gold for Azerbaijan at the Tashkent Grand Slam after defeating teammate Balabey Aghayev in an all-Azerbaijan final in the 60kg division, Idman.Biz reports.

The two judokas had earlier progressed through a competitive field in the Uzbek capital to set up a guaranteed medal for their country. In the decisive bout, Yusifov emerged victorious to take top spot on the podium, underlining Azerbaijan’s growing depth in the lighter weight categories.

The tournament had begun with seven Azerbaijani athletes in action on the opening day. Yusifov started his campaign in the round of 32 against Uzbekistan’s Samariddin Kuchkarov, while Aghayev faced another home competitor, Bakhrom Boturov. Both advanced steadily through their respective brackets to reach the final.

Elsewhere, Nizami Imranov and Turan Bayramov in the 66kg category, along with Konul Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva, exited the competition earlier than hoped, while Shafag Hamidova had the opportunity to compete in the repechage. Despite mixed results across divisions, the all-Azerbaijan showdown ensured a memorable first day for the national team.

The Tashkent Grand Slam runs until 1 March, forming part of the IJF World Tour and offering crucial ranking points in the build-up to major international championships.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan judo team balancing Ramadan observance ahead of Tashkent Grand Slam
26 February 16:40
Judo

Azerbaijan judo team balancing Ramadan observance ahead of Tashkent Grand Slam

Federation vice-president Rashad Rasulllu outlines approach to fasting during elite competition
Elkhan Mammadov: “A woman has a strong influence on an athlete”
21 February 15:35
Judo

Elkhan Mammadov: “A woman has a strong influence on an athlete”

World champion turned national coach on psychology, family life and building Olympic winners
Azerbaijan Judo Federation ne-waza cup begins in Absheron
16 February 11:39
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation ne-waza cup begins in Absheron

Groundwork specialists compete across 11 weight categories
Zaur Pashayev: “We Often Face ‘Star Syndrome’ Among Young Judokas” — IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW
14 February 14:55
Judo

Zaur Pashayev: “We Often Face ‘Star Syndrome’ Among Young Judokas” — IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

An interview by Idman.Biz with judo coach Zaur Pashayev
Azerbaijani judokas break into world top five after Paris Grand Slam
10 February 15:07
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas break into world top five after Paris Grand Slam

Strong results in the French capital drive major ranking rise for Azerbaijan’s leading athletes
Paris Grand Slam bronze fuels Ruslan Pashayev’s gold ambition ahead of Baku worlds
9 February 14:55
Judo

Paris Grand Slam bronze fuels Ruslan Pashayev’s gold ambition ahead of Baku worlds

Azerbaijani judoka reflects on semi-final mistake and targets historic breakthrough at home world championships

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season
25 February 12:10
Football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Forward becomes third Colombian to net five or more goals in a single European campaign
Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold
25 February 09:59
Olympics-2026

Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Mikhail Shaidorov receives another property in Astana as rewards follow Milan-Cortina triumph