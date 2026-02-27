Yusifov beats teammate Aghayev to claim Tashkent Grand Slam gold

Ahmad Yusifov secured gold for Azerbaijan at the Tashkent Grand Slam after defeating teammate Balabey Aghayev in an all-Azerbaijan final in the 60kg division, Idman.Biz reports.

The two judokas had earlier progressed through a competitive field in the Uzbek capital to set up a guaranteed medal for their country. In the decisive bout, Yusifov emerged victorious to take top spot on the podium, underlining Azerbaijan’s growing depth in the lighter weight categories.

The tournament had begun with seven Azerbaijani athletes in action on the opening day. Yusifov started his campaign in the round of 32 against Uzbekistan’s Samariddin Kuchkarov, while Aghayev faced another home competitor, Bakhrom Boturov. Both advanced steadily through their respective brackets to reach the final.

Elsewhere, Nizami Imranov and Turan Bayramov in the 66kg category, along with Konul Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva, exited the competition earlier than hoped, while Shafag Hamidova had the opportunity to compete in the repechage. Despite mixed results across divisions, the all-Azerbaijan showdown ensured a memorable first day for the national team.

The Tashkent Grand Slam runs until 1 March, forming part of the IJF World Tour and offering crucial ranking points in the build-up to major international championships.