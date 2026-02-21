21 February 2026
EN

Elkhan Mammadov: “A woman has a strong influence on an athlete”

Judo
News
21 February 2026 15:35
23
Elkhan Mammadov: “A woman has a strong influence on an athlete”

The recent success of Azerbaijani judo has become consistent rather than accidental, and behind every medal stands the work of an experienced coaching staff. One of the architects of these achievements is men’s national team senior coach Elkhan Mammadov, a man who went from world champion on the tatami to mentor of Olympic gold medallists.

Idman.Biz presents an interview with a legend of Azerbaijani judo.

He says little has changed in him over the last two decades apart from time and grey hair. His character and ambitions remain the same, only the target has shifted from winning himself to seeing his athletes win.

Mammadov is known as a calm and patient figure and confirms that emotional control has always been central to his personality. If a problem depends on him, he solves it calmly. If it does not, he waits calmly. In his words, emotions must never be allowed to dominate reason.

Asked about relations with former rivals, including Elmar Gasimov, he describes them as respectful and professional. Rivalry, he says, ends on the tatami and there is nothing to divide athletes in everyday life.

He cannot imagine himself in show business even for large money, calling it a world completely alien to him. If he could change judo rules, he would restore old scoring systems such as koka, not for spectacle but for efficiency and a return to tradition.

Mammadov rejects the idea that marriage necessarily harms results. According to him, everything depends on the athlete’s character and the partner’s support. A stable home environment improves performance, while conflict leads to decline. He jokes that his own career after marriage was affected only by injuries, not family life, and credits his wife’s support for helping him win the European title at 35.

Reflecting on Olympic disappointments in 2008 and 2012, he notes he lost to future champions Irakli Tsirekidze and Song Dae-nam. Now, as a coach, he focuses heavily on psychology. He recalls advice from Olympic champion Zemfira Meftakhetdinova that champions are those who believe in victory under any circumstances, a principle he used when preparing Zelim Kotsoiev after Tokyo.

Mammadov believes both Kotsoiev and Hidayat Heydarov have the potential to defend Olympic titles if they stay healthy. In his view, the difference between a champion and a legend lies in ambition, and he constantly pushes his athletes to aim for legendary status.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Judo Federation ne-waza cup begins in Absheron
16 February 11:39
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation ne-waza cup begins in Absheron

Groundwork specialists compete across 11 weight categories
Zaur Pashayev: “We Often Face ‘Star Syndrome’ Among Young Judokas” — IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW
14 February 14:55
Judo

Zaur Pashayev: “We Often Face ‘Star Syndrome’ Among Young Judokas” — IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

An interview by Idman.Biz with judo coach Zaur Pashayev
Azerbaijani judokas break into world top five after Paris Grand Slam
10 February 15:07
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas break into world top five after Paris Grand Slam

Strong results in the French capital drive major ranking rise for Azerbaijan’s leading athletes
Paris Grand Slam bronze fuels Ruslan Pashayev’s gold ambition ahead of Baku worlds
9 February 14:55
Judo

Paris Grand Slam bronze fuels Ruslan Pashayev’s gold ambition ahead of Baku worlds

Azerbaijani judoka reflects on semi-final mistake and targets historic breakthrough at home world championships
Elkhan Mammadov: “In Paris, we are aiming for success in at least three weight categories”
4 February 12:46
Judo

Elkhan Mammadov: “In Paris, we are aiming for success in at least three weight categories”

Azerbaijan judo coach outlines expectations ahead of the Paris Grand Slam
Azerbaijan to field eight judokas at Paris Grand Slam
3 February 12:14
Judo

Azerbaijan to field eight judokas at Paris Grand Slam

Strong men’s squad set for major test against elite global opposition in the French capital

Most read

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
19 February 09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
20 February 12:13
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup
20 February 11:04
World football

Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup

Atletico striker reportedly open to switch in pursuit of major trophies
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
19 February 12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans