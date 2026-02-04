4 February 2026
EN

Elkhan Mammadov: “In Paris, we are aiming for success in at least three weight categories”

Judo
News
4 February 2026 12:46
30
Elkhan Mammadov: “In Paris, we are aiming for success in at least three weight categories”

The Azerbaijan national judo team is set to depart for France overnight to compete at the prestigious Paris Grand Slam, one of the flagship events on the international judo calendar.

Speaking to Idman.Biz before the team’s departure, senior national team coach and former European and world champion Elkhan Mammadov shared his expectations for the tournament, where Azerbaijan will be represented by eight judokas.

The Paris Grand Slam is widely regarded as the strongest event in the Grand Slam series in terms of overall field, often described within the judo community as a “mini world championship”. This year, Azerbaijan will compete without several of its top stars, including Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Tskhayev, as well as European champion Eldjan Hajizadeh, all of whom are missing the event for different reasons.

Despite those absences, Mammadov remains cautiously optimistic. He believes Azerbaijan has realistic medal ambitions in at least three weight categories: -60 kg, -81 kg and +100 kg. Special attention is on Balabay Agayev in the -60 kg class, who has already won the Paris tournament twice in the past and will be aiming to repeat that success.

At the same time, the coach stressed that the challenge will be significant. Japanese and Russian judokas are expected to compete with near full-strength line-ups, while the host nation traditionally benefits from extra motivation and strong home support in Paris. Against that backdrop, any podium finish would be a meaningful result as the new competitive cycle gathers momentum.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan to field eight judokas at Paris Grand Slam
3 February 12:14
Judo

Azerbaijan to field eight judokas at Paris Grand Slam

Strong men’s squad set for major test against elite global opposition in the French capital
Azerbaijan appoint new coaches to youth judo national teams
2 February 17:30
Judo

Azerbaijan appoint new coaches to youth judo national teams

Orkhan Safarov and Tarlan Kerimov tasked with developing next generation of judoka
How youth judo is developing in Azerbaijan? Idman.Biz spoke to coaches and young athletes
2 February 13:58
Judo

How youth judo is developing in Azerbaijan? Idman.Biz spoke to coaches and young athletes

Idman.Biz spoke to coaches and young athletes
Orkhan Safarov: our judokas have skills the Japanese school does not - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW
27 January 15:01
Judo

Orkhan Safarov: our judokas have skills the Japanese school does not - IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

European champion on building his academy, developing an Azerbaijani judo model, and future ambitions
New judo hall opens at Ganja Sports Palace - PHOTO
19 January 13:15
Judo

New judo hall opens at Ganja Sports Palace - PHOTO

Facility meets modern standards and can host more than 300 athletes at the same time
Brazil World Cup winner Edilson joins Big Brother reality show amid financial troubles
17 January 18:00
Judo

Brazil World Cup winner Edilson joins Big Brother reality show amid financial troubles

Former footballer says he needs money after losing his fortune in failed deals

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO
2 February 09:40
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

Portuguese forward reportedly frustrated with club management and lack of investment
Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano
2 February 10:23
World football

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Captain says victory helped lift mood after Champions League setback
Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao
3 February 15:59
World football

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

Offensive graffiti targets Nico and Inaki amid lingering transfer tensions
Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee
3 February 17:03
World football

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France striker questions Reds’ recruitment strategy after costly deal