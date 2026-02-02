How youth judo is developing in Azerbaijan? Idman.Biz spoke to coaches and young athletes

Mamed Mamedov has been coaching judo for more than a decade and believes few people understand the demands of the sport better. Working across all age groups, his main focus is on children, where, he says, real progress takes time. “Developing a child into a professional takes at least six or seven years of consistent work,” he explained.

According to Mamedov, discipline is the biggest challenge when working with young judoka, followed closely by the issue of schooling. “Modern judo requires four to five hours of training a day. With that kind of load, families are sometimes forced to choose between education and sport. Our education system is not designed for that balance,” he said.

The coach admits he often has to convince parents of talented children to allow them to focus on a sporting path. “A truly gifted athlete stands out by their attitude, mental toughness and how quickly they understand the coach. You see that maybe once in a hundred kids. But talent alone is not enough. Some gifted children are lazy, while others with fewer natural abilities reach the same level through hard work.”

Mamedov also highlighted the importance of the regions. “The most capable kids come from outside the capital. They are easier to work with. If you have a child like that, you are already three or four years ahead in development,” he noted.

At the same time, he warned against putting excessive pressure on young athletes. “A teenager does not have to win every championship. We do not expect that. Progress must be gradual. Otherwise the child will burn out and leave the sport.”

Young judoka also shared what the sport means to them. Ten-year-old Sadiq Pashayev said judo helps him cope with emotions. “When I feel nervous, I go to training and it gets easier. That’s how I let go of what’s inside,” he told Idman.Biz. He has been practising judo for four years, following in the footsteps of his father, and dreams of a professional career, while stressing the importance of education as a backup.

Sadiq names Hidayat Heydarov as his idol. The Olympic champion is also a role model for 14-year-old Ali Habibi, along with Japan’s Shohei Ono. Ali grew up in a wrestling family but insists the choice was his own. “I came to judo because it is a beautiful sport,” he said, adding that confidence in competition only comes through hard work.

Not every child, however, trains with elite ambitions. Seven-year-old Mehdi Pashazade has been practising judo for just a year at an amateur level and dreams of becoming a police officer in the future.

Together, their stories reflect a system where long-term planning, patience and support remain central to the development of children’s judo in Azerbaijan.

Leyla Eminova