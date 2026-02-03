3 February 2026
EN

Azerbaijan to field eight judokas at Paris Grand Slam

Judo
News
3 February 2026 12:14
24
Azerbaijan will be represented by eight judokas at the Paris Grand Slam, which takes place in the French capital on February 7–8, according to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Idman.Biz reports.

The men’s team will compete under the guidance of head coach Richard Trautmann, alongside senior coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Slavko Tekić. The Azerbaijani squad will be spread across five weight categories, reflecting a balanced selection ahead of one of the most prestigious events on the international judo calendar.

Balabay Aghayev will compete at 60 kg, while Nazir Talibov and Ruslan Pashayev are entered at 66 kg. The 81 kg division will feature Zelim Tckayev and Vusal Galandarzade, with Ajdar Bagirov set to fight at 100 kg. Heavyweights Ushangi Kokauri and Kenan Nasibov will also take to the tatami.

The Paris Grand Slam is regarded as a key ranking tournament and a vital measuring stick early in the season. This year’s edition is expected to be particularly competitive, with 526 athletes from 82 countries confirmed to take part, underlining the depth and quality of the field Azerbaijan’s judokas will face.

Idman.Biz
