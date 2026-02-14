Zaur Pashayev: “We Often Face ‘Star Syndrome’ Among Young Judokas” — IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

Judo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan and continues to grow steadily year by year. For nearly eight years, Zaur Pashayev, a judo coach at Judo Club 2012, has been training young athletes. In his work with children, he believes that building friendly and trusting relationships is the most important foundation.

In an interview with Idman.Biz, Pashayev spoke about preparing children for competitions and the challenges he faces in his coaching career.

— At what age can children start practicing judo?

— I accept children from the age of five. Until the age of seven, training is conducted in a playful format. We focus on special exercises, such as strengthening the fingers. From around seven years old, children gradually begin practicing grappling techniques. One of the most important stages is teaching proper falling techniques so they can protect themselves and avoid serious injuries.

— Many parents are afraid to enroll their children in sports like judo…

— Injuries exist in any sport, especially at the professional level. Even chess or checkers place strain on vision and mental concentration. At the beginner level, judo poses no serious risks for children.

— How can you tell if a child has the potential to become a champion?

— You can’t look at a child and immediately say, “This is a future European or world champion.” From the very first days, you may notice good physical attributes, but real results require time and hard work. Sometimes an athlete doesn’t stand out in training but shows strong character in competitions. Other times, it’s the opposite.

That’s why it’s impossible to predict a future champion early on. All we can say is that with proper guidance, a child can achieve success. This should be used as motivation, but without promising titles. A coach often becomes a second parent to their athletes, and their words carry great weight. When a coach promises too much, “star syndrome” can develop — and we encounter this quite often. Some parents even ask from day one: “When will my child become a world champion?”

— What challenges do you face when working with children?

— Every child comes from a different family, with a different upbringing and personality. Our main task is to find the right approach for each one. We aim to build friendly relationships so that children train with enjoyment rather than fear. When a coach fails to establish contact, problems begin.

Modern children tend to have higher levels of aggression. This may be influenced by technology, lifestyle, school pressure, or computer games. That’s why I try to be a friend to them and help reduce unnecessary negativity. Often, their thoughts are not on training but elsewhere. We try to create an environment in the gym that brings them back into the world of judo.

— How can a coach be both a friend and an authority figure?

— It depends on age. With beginners, you need to start with friendship. Over time, as they grow and transition into competitive fighting, a coach must combine multiple roles: friend, older brother, and in some sense, a parent. It’s crucial to understand when to be strict and when to be gentle.

— How do you psychologically prepare children for competitions?

— We explain that any opponent is just another human being, the same as you. I tell them: “Why should he win and not you? Why can he do it, but you can’t?” I motivate them by reminding them that parents and coaches have invested a lot of effort, and that effort shouldn’t go to waste.

However, young athletes are often more motivated not by parents, but by loved ones. The strongest effect comes when I say: “You have a girlfriend you love. Don’t you want her to see you on TV or on social media and be proud of your victories?”

As judokas gain experience, they learn to prepare themselves psychologically. They understand that they have a name, a reputation, and a career, and maintaining all of that requires constant work. It’s also important to remember that not everyone comes to judo for medals. Many of my students train simply for health and self-defense — and that’s perfectly normal.

— How has judo in the country changed in recent years?

— Judo has become even more popular, largely due to the effective work of the federation. Today, priority is given not only to training but also to education in judo. Coaches now take exams and obtain licenses. Belt exams are held, and athletes’ knowledge is assessed. In the past, children often came to sports because they weren’t doing well academically. Today, to practice judo, you must also have knowledge.