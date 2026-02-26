Azerbaijan judo team balancing Ramadan observance ahead of Tashkent Grand Slam

As the holy month of Ramadan continues, questions over the impact of fasting on elite athletes have once again come into focus. Azerbaijan’s national judo team are set to begin their campaign at the Tashkent Grand Slam, one of the key events on the International Judo Federation calendar, and preparations have included careful consideration of religious observance.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, the executive vice-president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Rasulllu, explained how the team manage the balance between faith and high-performance sport.

“There are athletes in our national team who are observing the fast. Their training process is under the supervision of coaches and a professional dietitian, who prepares an individual nutrition plan for each of them,” Rasulllu said.

He stressed that fasting does not hinder preparation and can even provide certain benefits. “It does not interfere with training. On the contrary, it helps athletes maintain their weight and stay within their category. As for competitions themselves, participation in tournaments is considered travel, and under the rules, the fast may be temporarily suspended in such cases.”

The Tashkent Grand Slam represents an important stage in the build-up to major international championships, with ranking points and Olympic qualification implications often at stake. Azerbaijan, traditionally one of Europe’s strongest judo nations, will be aiming for podium finishes while carefully managing the physical demands placed on fasting athletes during Ramadan.