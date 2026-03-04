“Azerbaijan are truly very strong” - Olympic champion Keiji Suzuki speaks to İDMAN.BİZ

Keiji Suzuki, the Athens 2004 Olympic champion in judo, was appointed head coach of the Japanese national team after the Paris Summer Olympic Games. Last year he brought the team to Baku for the Grand Slam tournament and this season is preparing to return to the Azerbaijani capital with his athletes for the upcoming World Championships.

In an interview with Idman.Biz, Suzuki spoke about the current state of Japanese judo, the team’s results this season and the plans ahead of the global tournament.

- The Japanese national team won the overall standings at the first Grand Slam tournaments of the season in Paris and Tashkent. Is everything going according to plan?

- Overall, we are satisfied with the results. These tournaments showed that our athletes are in good shape and moving in the right direction ahead of the main competitions of the season. However, for us every tournament is not only about medals. It is also an opportunity to test younger athletes, assess the level of the team and identify areas we need to improve. That is why we continue to analyse performances and refine our preparation.

- How is the preparation going for the World Championships in Baku? Can we say that the team selection is almost final?

- The preparation is progressing according to plan. We are gradually approaching peak form and in the coming months we will focus on both physical conditioning and tactical work. In some weight categories the line-up is almost decided, but in several others competition for places remains intense. The final decisions will be made closer to the World Championships.

- Is there a specific medal target for the main event of the season?

- Expectations are always high for the Japanese team. We aim to fight for gold in every weight category, but we also understand that the level of world judo has increased significantly. For us it is not only about the number of medals but also about the quality of performance. Athletes must have confidence and be ready to show their best judo on the tatami at the crucial moment.

- In recent years the Azerbaijan team has created serious competition for Japan. Is there any concern ahead of your trip to Baku?

- The Azerbaijan national team are truly very strong. They have many bright and experienced athletes who regularly win major tournaments. We have great respect for them. Moreover, competing on home tatami always gives extra motivation. But such challenges are exactly what makes competitions exciting and helps judo continue to develop.

- Have the recent rule changes, including the return of the “yuko” score, benefited the sport?

- Any rule change is aimed at developing the sport and making it more attractive to watch. The return of the yuko score has added more dynamics to matches and given athletes additional tactical options. Of course, teams need time to fully adapt to the new rules, but overall I believe it has had a positive effect.

- In your opinion, how does the new generation of Japanese judoka differ from the previous one?

- Today’s generation has grown up in a much more global and competitive environment. They study their opponents carefully and make use of modern training methods, sports science and analytics. At the same time we try to preserve the traditional values of Japanese judo - respect, discipline and the pursuit of excellence. The balance between tradition and modern approaches helps our athletes remain competitive on the world stage.