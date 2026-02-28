Azerbaijan Judo Federation to take action against Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has confirmed it will take disciplinary measures against Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov after he failed to compete at the Tashkent Grand Slam.

According to İdman.Biz, the federation released an official statement clarifying that the 29-year-old was unable to make the 73kg weight limit ahead of the IJF World Tour event in Uzbekistan’s capital. As a result, Heydarov did not pass the official weigh-in and was ruled out of the competition before stepping onto the tatami.

The federation stated that action has been taken in accordance with its internal disciplinary regulations, underlining the seriousness of the matter despite the athlete’s status as one of the country’s most decorated judokas. Heydarov is an Olympic, world and four-time European champion, widely regarded as a leading figure in the 73kg division.

He had been scheduled to face India’s Arun Kumar in his opening bout. His absence not only dealt a blow to Azerbaijan’s medal prospects in Tashkent but also raised questions about preparation standards at the highest level of the sport.

The incident marks a rare setback in an otherwise glittering career, with the federation keen to reinforce discipline and accountability across the national team setup.