10 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s Ruslan Pashayev targets European and world judo titles after Linz triumph

Judo
News
10 March 2026 15:30
7
Azerbaijani judoka Ruslan Pashayev has set his sights on winning gold medals at both the European Championships and the World Championships following his recent success at the Grand Prix in Linz.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 66kg athlete, who claimed the title at the tournament in Austria, said he is now fully focused on the next major competitions of the season.

Pashayev revealed that he is currently training with the national team at a training camp in the Czech Republic as preparations continue for the upcoming international calendar.

“At the moment we are at a training camp in the Czech Republic. Our main goal this year is the World Championships that will take place in Baku. Before that there will also be the European Championships, and I will do everything possible to win there as well,” he said in an interview with Report.

Reflecting on his victory in Linz, the Azerbaijani judoka noted that the tournament featured strong competition. “There were many strong opponents. The final bout was a bit difficult for me, but I managed to win and claim the gold medal,” he added.

At the Linz Grand Prix the Azerbaijan national team won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The team finished third overall among 59 participating countries and ranked first in the men’s standings.

