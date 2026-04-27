Wayne Gretzky’s Stanley Cup-winning jersey sells for record $2.8m at auction

A game-worn jersey belonging to Wayne Gretzky has been sold for a record $2.8 million at auction, setting a new benchmark for ice hockey memorabilia, İdman.Biz reports.

According to ESPN, the shirt - bearing Gretzky’s iconic No. 99 - was worn during his final season with the Edmonton Oilers, including the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals, where he secured his fourth championship with the franchise. The jersey was used in multiple games during that playoff run, notably in both the opening and decisive fourth game of the series.

The sale, conducted by Goldin Auctions, surpassed the previous record for an ice hockey jersey, which was also held by the same Gretzky item. It had earlier been sold in 2022 for $1.45 million, before further authentication confirmed its use in five key matches, significantly increasing its value.

The 1988 triumph marked the end of an era for Edmonton, as Gretzky was traded just three months later to the Los Angeles Kings in a landmark move that reshaped the National Hockey League. His legacy as a four-time Stanley Cup winner and one of the greatest players in the history of the sport continues to drive global demand for memorabilia.

The record-breaking sale highlights the growing market for historic sports items, particularly those linked to defining moments and iconic athletes, as collectors increasingly seek rare pieces tied to major achievements.