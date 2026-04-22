Game 2 between Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings halted after glass incident - VIDEO

The second game of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings was temporarily suspended in the second period after a section of protective glass was broken, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred in Denver during a tense moment of the game, with the score tied at 1–1. At the 24-minute mark, Kings forward Quinton Byfield failed to convert a penalty shot. A home supporter reacted so passionately to the miss that the glass behind the boards was damaged, forcing officials to halt play.

The delay lasted around 15 minutes while repairs were carried out, before the match resumed. Such interruptions are rare in the National Hockey League but highlight the intensity and atmosphere surrounding playoff hockey.

Colorado entered the series as the top seed in the Western Conference after collecting 121 points in the regular season, while Los Angeles qualified as the eighth seed with 90 points. The Avalanche currently lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.