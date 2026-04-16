17 April 2026
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Switzerland head coach sacked over forged documents scandal

Hockey
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16 April 2026 17:58
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Switzerland head coach sacked over forged documents scandal

Patrick Fischer has been dismissed from his role as head coach of the Switzerland national ice hockey team following a scandal involving forged documents, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation has confirmed, İdman.Biz reports.

The decision comes after Fischer admitted he travelled to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing using a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate, an issue that has now led to his departure despite his long tenure and sporting success.

In an official statement, the federation stressed that the matter was rooted in core values. “This concerns values and respect, which are fundamental to Swiss hockey and which Patrick Fischer failed to uphold in 2022. The federation regrets that it did not pay sufficient attention to this aspect in its initial assessment,” the statement read.

Fischer, who had been in charge since 2015, oversaw a period of sustained progress for Switzerland, guiding the team from eighth to second in the world rankings and leading them to three silver medals at the World Championships. He also took the national side to three Olympic Games and three world championship finals.

Despite those achievements, the federation opted to act following the revelation. His assistant, Jean Cadieux, has been appointed as the new head coach.

The case highlights the strict standards expected within international sport, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, where compliance with health regulations remains a sensitive issue.

Idman.Biz
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