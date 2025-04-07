Azerbaijani team announced for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

The lineup for the Azerbaijani national team set to compete at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, scheduled for April 18–20 in Baku, has been confirmed.

Govhar Ibrahimova and Zohra Jafarova will represent the host nation in individual routines.

Meanwhile, the group routines team will feature Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, and Darya Sorokina, Idman.biz reports.

The prestigious event will bring together gymnasts from 39 countries, making Baku a global stage for rhythmic excellence once again.

Idman.biz