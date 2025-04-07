7 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani team announced for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Gymnastics
News
7 April 2025 11:38
15
Azerbaijani team announced for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

The lineup for the Azerbaijani national team set to compete at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, scheduled for April 18–20 in Baku, has been confirmed.

Govhar Ibrahimova and Zohra Jafarova will represent the host nation in individual routines.
Meanwhile, the group routines team will feature Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, and Darya Sorokina, Idman.biz reports.

The prestigious event will bring together gymnasts from 39 countries, making Baku a global stage for rhythmic excellence once again.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Seljan Mahsudova: “We repeated our Baku success in Italy”
15:41
Gymnastics

Seljan Mahsudova: “We repeated our Baku success in Italy”

Mahsudova reflected on her recent bronze medal win at the FIG World Cup held in Riccione, Italy
Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Cup
10:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Cup

Azerbaijani trampoline athletes scored 46,570 points for their performance in the final
Mahsudova and Niftaliyev in the World Cup final
5 April 12:30
Gymnastics

Mahsudova and Niftaliyev in the World Cup final

The competition began with the performance of mixed pairs in synchronized jumping
World Championship: Mahsudova and Niftaliyev begin to fight
4 April 12:06
Gymnastics

World Championship: Mahsudova and Niftaliyev begin to fight

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Championship kicks off today in Riccione, Italy
European Cup in Baku: Numbers and stars
4 April 10:29
Gymnastics

European Cup in Baku: Numbers and stars

The Organizing Committee has received applications from 20 countries
World and European champion leads overall World Cup standings
3 April 12:11
Gymnastics

World and European champion leads overall World Cup standings

Azerbaijan’s tumbling star, Adil Hajizada, a World and European champion, currently tops the overall standings

Most read

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end