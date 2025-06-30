Azerbaijani acrobats win two silver medals at World Cup in Poland

Azerbaijan’s national acrobatic gymnastics team has claimed two silver medals at the World Cup held in Rzeszów, Poland.

The men’s pair Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov secured a spot on the podium with a strong performance, Idman.biz reports.

The men's group, consisting of Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov, and Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, also finished in second place.

Meanwhile, the mixed pair Milana Aliyeva and Sabir Aghayev placed fifth in their category.

Notably, the Rzeszów event served as the final stage of the World Championship series for the current season.

Idman.biz