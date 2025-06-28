Third international Gymnastics for All event on Baku Boulevard

The third international Gymnastics for All event starts today on Baku Boulevard.

48 teams from five countries will participate in the festival, which will bring together all people, regardless of age and level of physical fitness, Idman.biz reports.

Competitors will perform in two age groups - up to 50 and over.

The main goal of the event is to show that gymnastics is not only a sport, but also a manifestation of a healthy lifestyle and an entertaining activity.

Master classes, a parade of teams and various entertainment programs will be organized within the framework of the two-day festival.

Idman.biz