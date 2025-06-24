26 June 2025
Host city announced for Youth Artistic Gymnastics World Championship

Gymnastics
News
24 June 2025 16:15
Host city announced for Youth Artistic Gymnastics World Championship

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Executive Committee has officially announced the host city for the upcoming Youth Artistic Gymnastics World Championship.

The event has been awarded to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, Idman.biz reports.

Cynthia Carrion, President of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, expressed her gratitude:
"We are deeply honored and thrilled that the Philippines has been chosen to host the third edition of the Youth Artistic Gymnastics World Championship. This is the first time FIG has entrusted us with such a prestigious event, and we will do everything possible to make it a success."

The championship is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 24.

