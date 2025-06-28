World Championship draw - Azerbaijan group to perform after Brazil

The draw for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was made at the headquarters of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in Lausanne.

Azerbaijan will be represented by one gymnast in the individual competition and a team in the group exercises at the main tournament of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The group will perform ninth in the all-around - immediately after Brazil.

In the individual competition, our representative, whose name has not yet been determined, will perform first in her group with hoop and fourth.

76 countries have registered to participate in the world championship to be held on August 20-24. A total of 320 gymnasts, including 36 group teams, will perform in Rio.

