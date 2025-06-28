29 June 2025
EN

World Championship draw - Azerbaijan group to perform after Brazil

Gymnastics
News
28 June 2025 15:35
16
World Championship draw - Azerbaijan group to perform after Brazil

The draw for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was made at the headquarters of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in Lausanne.

Azerbaijan will be represented by one gymnast in the individual competition and a team in the group exercises at the main tournament of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The group will perform ninth in the all-around - immediately after Brazil.

In the individual competition, our representative, whose name has not yet been determined, will perform first in her group with hoop and fourth.

76 countries have registered to participate in the world championship to be held on August 20-24. A total of 320 gymnasts, including 36 group teams, will perform in Rio.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani acrobats in four finals at the World Cup
28 June 16:41
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats in four finals at the World Cup

After the qualifying round, all Azerbaijani athletes have advanced to the finals
Third international Gymnastics for All event on Baku Boulevard
28 June 11:12
Gymnastics

Third international Gymnastics for All event on Baku Boulevard

Competitors will perform in two age groups - up to 50 and over
Back to Baku: European Cup set for 2026
24 June 19:51
Gymnastics

Back to Baku: European Cup set for 2026

Azerbaijan will host another major gymnastics event in 2026
Host city announced for Youth Artistic Gymnastics World Championship
24 June 16:15
Gymnastics

Host city announced for Youth Artistic Gymnastics World Championship

The event has been awarded to Manila, the capital of the Philippines
Azerbaijan announces national team line-up for Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup
23 June 16:27
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan announces national team line-up for Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

The Azerbaijani national team roster for the upcoming Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Rzeszów, Poland, has been officially announced
Azerbaijani gymnast remains one step away from a medal at the world championship
23 June 10:09
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnast remains one step away from a medal at the world championship

He was one step away from a medal in the final stage with clubs

Most read

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO
27 June 11:14
Football

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO

The annual salary of Cristiano Ronaldo, forward for Al-Nassr, has been revealed
Yaya Touré set to begin managerial career in Belgium
26 June 12:30
Football

Yaya Touré set to begin managerial career in Belgium

Former Ivorian football star Yaya Touré is set to embark on his first head coaching role, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri
Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED
26 June 23:54
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan
26 June 12:13
Chess

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan

He has denied the accusations, telling journalists he has spent much of his life defending civil rights and promoting democracy around the world