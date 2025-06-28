29 June 2025
Azerbaijani acrobats in four finals at the World Cup

28 June 2025 16:41
Azerbaijani acrobatics team is performing at the World Cup in Rzeszow, Poland.

After the qualifying round, all Azerbaijani athletes have advanced to the finals, Idman.biz reports.

The mixed pair of Milan Aliyeva - Sabir Aghayev, the male duet of Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov, the men's group consisting of Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov and Abdulla Al-Meshaihi, and the women's group consisting of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashirli and Zohra Rashidova will compete for medals.

More than 110 acrobats from 13 countries are participating in the competition.

