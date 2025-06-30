Mikhail Malkin to compete at World Cup in Portugal

Two-time world champion Mikhail Malkin is set to take part in the upcoming World Cup in tumbling, scheduled for July 5–6 in Coimbra, Portugal.

The leader of Azerbaijan’s national tumbling team is also preparing for his next major competition, the World Games to be held August 7–17 in Chengdu, China, Idman.biz reports.

Alongside Malkin, other Azerbaijani tumblers, Adil Hajizada, Tofiq Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov, will also compete in the World Cup in Portugal.

Notably, Azerbaijani athletes have already made their mark on the world stage this year. At the season's first World Cup stage in Baku, Hajizada won gold while Aliyev claimed silver.

Idman.biz