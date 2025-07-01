1 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijani trampolin gymnasts head to Portugal

Gymnastics
News
1 July 2025 11:41
15
Azerbaijani trampolin gymnasts head to Portugal

Azerbaijani trampolin gymnasts head to Portugal

Azerbaijani athletes will take part in the third stage of the Trampoline World Cup, set to be held on July 5–6 in Coimbra, Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev will represent Azerbaijan at the event.

In the overall World Cup standings, Mahsudova currently ranks third with 64 points after two stages. She earned her points by finishing 5th in Baku and reaching the semifinals in Riccione, Italy.

Mahsudova leads Anzhela Bladtceva (competing under neutral status) by one point and is nine points ahead of six-time world champion Hikaru Mori of Japan.

The overall standings are currently led by Sofiya Alyayeva (neutral, 105 points) and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (neutral, 88 points).

Starting this year, synchronized mixed pairs are also competing for medals in trampoline gymnastics. Since the beginning of the season, Mahsudova and Niftaliyev have won two bronze medals in this category at World Cup events.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mikhail Malkin to compete at World Cup in Portugal
30 June 13:48
Gymnastics

Mikhail Malkin to compete at World Cup in Portugal

Two-time world champion Mikhail Malkin is set to take part in the upcoming World Cup in tumbling, scheduled for July 5–6 in Coimbra
Azerbaijani acrobats win two silver medals at World Cup in Poland
30 June 11:30
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats win two silver medals at World Cup in Poland

Azerbaijan’s national acrobatic gymnastics team has claimed two silver medals at the World Cup held in Rzeszów
Azerbaijani acrobats in four finals at the World Cup
28 June 16:41
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats in four finals at the World Cup

After the qualifying round, all Azerbaijani athletes have advanced to the finals
World Championship draw - Azerbaijan group to perform after Brazil
28 June 15:35
Gymnastics

World Championship draw - Azerbaijan group to perform after Brazil

The group will perform ninth in the all-around - immediately after Brazil
Third international Gymnastics for All event on Baku Boulevard
28 June 11:12
Gymnastics

Third international Gymnastics for All event on Baku Boulevard

Competitors will perform in two age groups - up to 50 and over
Back to Baku: European Cup set for 2026
24 June 19:51
Gymnastics

Back to Baku: European Cup set for 2026

Azerbaijan will host another major gymnastics event in 2026

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas
How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?
29 June 18:00
Football

How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?

Qarabag continues negotiations for Samy Mmaee, a Croatian player who plays for Dinamo