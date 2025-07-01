Azerbaijani trampolin gymnasts head to Portugal

Azerbaijani athletes will take part in the third stage of the Trampoline World Cup, set to be held on July 5–6 in Coimbra, Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev will represent Azerbaijan at the event.

In the overall World Cup standings, Mahsudova currently ranks third with 64 points after two stages. She earned her points by finishing 5th in Baku and reaching the semifinals in Riccione, Italy.

Mahsudova leads Anzhela Bladtceva (competing under neutral status) by one point and is nine points ahead of six-time world champion Hikaru Mori of Japan.

The overall standings are currently led by Sofiya Alyayeva (neutral, 105 points) and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (neutral, 88 points).

Starting this year, synchronized mixed pairs are also competing for medals in trampoline gymnastics. Since the beginning of the season, Mahsudova and Niftaliyev have won two bronze medals in this category at World Cup events.

Idman.biz