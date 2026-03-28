28 March 2026
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Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships conclude in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

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28 March 2026 16:12
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Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships conclude in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

The Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships come to a close today, marking the final day of one of the country’s key domestic competitions in the sport.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 31st edition of the tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, bringing together some of the most promising gymnasts from across the country.

Throughout the competition, athletes have showcased their routines and technical skills while competing for the prestigious title of national champion. The event also serves as an important platform for identifying future stars who could represent Azerbaijan at major international tournaments.

Rhythmic gymnastics remains one of Azerbaijan’s most successful sports on the global stage, with the country regularly hosting international events and producing athletes capable of competing at European and world level.

Photo: Islam Atakishiyev

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