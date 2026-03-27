Azerbaijan’s top gymnasts compete at 31st national championships in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

The 31st Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are currently underway at the National Gymnastics Arena, bringing together the country’s leading athletes in one of the most important events of the domestic calendar.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the tournament has attracted top gymnasts from across the republic, all competing for the national title while showcasing their routines and technical skills at the highest level.

The championships also serve as a crucial platform for identifying future members of the national team, with many of Azerbaijan’s most promising young talents using the event to make their mark. Organisers have highlighted the strong overall standard of performances, reflecting the continued development of rhythmic gymnastics in the country.

The competition, which runs until 28 March, is expected to play a significant role in shaping upcoming national team selections ahead of international events, including European and world competitions.

Final standings and medal winners will be determined following the concluding performances on the last day of the tournament, as Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its reputation in rhythmic gymnastics on the global stage.