26 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics championships under way in Baku - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
26 March 2026 14:19
26
Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics championships under way in Baku - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are currently taking place in Baku, bringing together some of the country's most promising gymnasts in the battle for national titles, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 31st edition of the championships is being staged at the National Gymnastics Arena. The event features many of Azerbaijan's leading young and emerging athletes, who are showcasing their routines and technical ability across the competition.

The national championships remain an important fixture in Azerbaijan's gymnastics calendar, offering gymnasts a chance to compete on one of the country's biggest domestic stages. The tournament also serves as a key platform for assessing talent and measuring progress in a sport in which Azerbaijan has built a strong international reputation in recent years.

The competition will run until 28 March.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Mahsudova targets European medal after strong results in Netherlands
19 March 17:49
Gymnastics

Mahsudova targets European medal after strong results in Netherlands

Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold and sets personal best ahead of continental event
Open Regional Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place in Absheron
19 March 14:43
Gymnastics

Open Regional Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place in Absheron

Young athletes from across Azerbaijan showcase talent at Olympic complex
Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April 2026
18 March 13:15
Gymnastics

Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April 2026

National Gymnastics Arena set to welcome world’s top athletes for major international event
Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
7 March 15:53
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva reach finals as competition featuring athletes from more than 30 countries continues

Two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev in contention for European Gymnast of the Year
28 February 16:39
Gymnastics

Two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev in contention for European Gymnast of the Year - VIDEO

Azerbaijan tumbling star leads public vote with 59 per cent ahead of 3 March deadline
Adil Huseynzade says he values both world champions equally after Baku World Cup success
23 February 15:19
Gymnastics

Adil Huseynzade says he values both world champions equally after Baku World Cup success - VIDEO

National tumbling coach hails Mikhail Malkin and Tofiq Aliyev for flying the flag for Azerbaijan on home soil

Most read

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator
25 March 11:52
Football

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator

Claims emerge from podcast interview, but player has yet to respond publicly
Real Madrid doctors using free version of ChatGPT, claims former club dietitian
25 March 13:28
Football

Real Madrid doctors using free version of ChatGPT, claims former club dietitian

Itziar Gonzalez criticises medical staff amid reports of injury handling concerns
Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision
24 March 14:40
World football

Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision

Club prepared to submit video evidence challenging referee’s report
Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission
10:30
World football

Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission

Brazil coach plays down criticism ahead of France friendly