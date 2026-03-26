Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics championships under way in Baku - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are currently taking place in Baku, bringing together some of the country's most promising gymnasts in the battle for national titles, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 31st edition of the championships is being staged at the National Gymnastics Arena. The event features many of Azerbaijan's leading young and emerging athletes, who are showcasing their routines and technical ability across the competition.

The national championships remain an important fixture in Azerbaijan's gymnastics calendar, offering gymnasts a chance to compete on one of the country's biggest domestic stages. The tournament also serves as a key platform for assessing talent and measuring progress in a sport in which Azerbaijan has built a strong international reputation in recent years.

The competition will run until 28 March.