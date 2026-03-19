Open Regional Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place in Absheron

The Open Regional Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held today at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, bringing together young talents from across Azerbaijan, Idman.Biz reports.

The competition provides an important platform for emerging gymnasts to demonstrate their skills, with participants representing various regions of the country. Events like this are seen as a key step in developing future national team athletes and strengthening the grassroots level of the sport.

Rhythmic gymnastics continues to hold a strong position in Azerbaijan, with the country regularly producing competitive performers on the international stage. Regional tournaments play a crucial role in identifying new prospects and preparing them for higher-level competitions.

Coaches and officials are closely monitoring performances throughout the event, as standout athletes may earn opportunities to progress into national training programmes.