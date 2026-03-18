18 March 2026
EN

Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April 2026

Gymnastics
News
18 March 2026 13:15
18
Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April 2026

Baku is preparing to host another major international sporting event, with the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19, 2026, at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.Biz reports.

The tournament, jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, will bring together some of the world’s most talented gymnasts. Athletes will compete in both individual routines and group exercises, showcasing their skills on one of the sport’s most prominent stages.

The Baku stage of the World Cup has become a regular highlight in the international rhythmic gymnastics calendar, reflecting Azerbaijan’s growing reputation as a reliable host of elite competitions. The country has previously staged European Championships, World Cups and other major events, strengthening its position within the global gymnastics community.

One of the main awards of the competition, the AGF Trophy, will be presented to the gymnasts and teams achieving the highest execution scores, adding extra prestige to the event.

The upcoming tournament is expected to attract strong international participation and further promote rhythmic gymnastics in the region.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
7 March 15:53
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva reach finals as competition featuring athletes from more than 30 countries continues

Two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev in contention for European Gymnast of the Year
28 February 16:39
Gymnastics

Two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev in contention for European Gymnast of the Year - VIDEO

Azerbaijan tumbling star leads public vote with 59 per cent ahead of 3 March deadline
Adil Huseynzade says he values both world champions equally after Baku World Cup success
23 February 15:19
Gymnastics

Adil Huseynzade says he values both world champions equally after Baku World Cup success - VIDEO

National tumbling coach hails Mikhail Malkin and Tofiq Aliyev for flying the flag for Azerbaijan on home soil
Baku hosts AGF Trophy World Cup stage in trampoline gymnastics - PHOTO
21 February 14:10
Gymnastics

Baku hosts AGF Trophy World Cup stage in trampoline gymnastics - PHOTO

Athletes from five countries compete at National Gymnastics Arena
Calendar of international gymnastics competitions to be held in Azerbaijan confirmed
21 January 12:03
Gymnastics

Calendar of international gymnastics competitions to be held in Azerbaijan confirmed

Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena to host four World Cups and one European Cup this season
Lala Kramarenko left out of Russia’s national rhythmic gymnastics team for 2026
7 January 17:03
Gymnastics

Lala Kramarenko left out of Russia’s national rhythmic gymnastics team for 2026

Gymnast with Azerbaijani roots previously announced return to career

Most read

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash
16 March 18:25
World football

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Spanish giants name 26-man squad for Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad
Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO
16 March 09:33
World football

Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO

Dutch coach praises Galatasaray atmosphere but believes Anfield can inspire Champions League turnaround
Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash
16 March 14:23
World football

Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Leonard Prescott could become the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history
F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards
16 March 13:04
Other

F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 drama claims one award as Lewis Hamilton misses ceremony due to Chinese Grand Prix