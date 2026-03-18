Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April 2026

Baku is preparing to host another major international sporting event, with the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19, 2026, at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.Biz reports.

The tournament, jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, will bring together some of the world’s most talented gymnasts. Athletes will compete in both individual routines and group exercises, showcasing their skills on one of the sport’s most prominent stages.

The Baku stage of the World Cup has become a regular highlight in the international rhythmic gymnastics calendar, reflecting Azerbaijan’s growing reputation as a reliable host of elite competitions. The country has previously staged European Championships, World Cups and other major events, strengthening its position within the global gymnastics community.

One of the main awards of the competition, the AGF Trophy, will be presented to the gymnasts and teams achieving the highest execution scores, adding extra prestige to the event.

The upcoming tournament is expected to attract strong international participation and further promote rhythmic gymnastics in the region.