16 September 2025
Mikel Arteta: “We need real confidence to go all the way”

Football
News
16 September 2025 11:41
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta spoke ahead of the start of the group stage of the 2025/26 Champions League about what the team learned last season.

Idman.biz, citing foreign media, reports that his remarks were full of determination: “We are good enough to compete against any opponent on any day. For that, you need to have two objectives. In critical moments, your entire squad must be ready, and you must put the ball in the net when you get the chance.

We were very unlucky not to reach the semifinals last season. There is a lot to learn from that, it’s not only about how we feel, but also about the expectations we place on ourselves and the real confidence that we can go all the way. We showed a very good level of consistency throughout the competition, and we need to build on that and strive to be better,” the Spanish coach said at a press conference.

Arsenal will face Athletic Bilbao away in the first group stage match of the Champions League. The game will take place on September 16 and kick off at 19:45 Moscow time.

Idman.biz

