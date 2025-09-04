Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

“I returned early from the summer training camp due to certain family reasons. I was also out of the team for 5–6 days because I got sick. But now everything is fine, and I am trying to get back to peak form. If the head coach gives me the chance, I will do my best to help my team in the upcoming matches.”

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Shahriyar Aliyev, captain of “Turan Tovuz,” in an interview with Futbolinfo.az.

The 33-year-old defender explained why he hasn’t yet had a chance to play on the field: “My physical condition is good now. For some reasons, I couldn’t fully participate in the team’s training camp. I am working on myself to earn a spot in the upcoming matches. Not just me, but every one of the 25–26 players in the squad is giving their best. I don’t think this is a problem. If the head coach gives me a chance, I will give my all. I would say the break came at the right time.”

Aliyev also shared that his team is preparing for the 4th round of the Misli Premier League against “Gabala”: “After a few days of rest, we had our first training. After the match against “Neftchi,” the team was given three days off. During this break, we’ll try to bring our physical condition back to top form. Injured players will try to fully recover before the next game. Our next match is against “Gabala.” They are not a weak team; judging by their recent games, they are well-prepared. We’ll go into that game motivated and ready.”

The captain also revealed the team’s goals for the current season: “As a team, we have set objectives. We must not repeat last year’s mistakes. We’ll aim to be in top form in the league to earn points, as the losses cause problems later. We’ll do our best for that. We have 6 points from 3 games, and we will give everything we can to achieve better results in the upcoming matches.”

Idman.biz