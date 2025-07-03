Kapaz confirms two friendly matches

Two of the friendly opponents for Kapaz's upcoming season preparations have been confirmed.
Kapaz will face Gabala on July 21 and Shamakhi five days later, Idman.biz reports.
Both matches will take place in Gabala.
Idman.biz
Idman.biz
