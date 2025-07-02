Who will be the World Champion?

Chelsea and PSG considered top contenders for FIFA Club World Cup title.

The Opta supercomputer has run 10,000 simulations of the remaining matches in the FIFA Club World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the results, the probability of each quarterfinalist winning the title has been calculated.

Chelsea tops the list with a 26.8% chance of becoming champions. PSG ranks second, followed by Real Madrid in third place.

Chances of winning the FIFA Club World Cup:

Chelsea – 26.8% PSG – 24.9% Real Madrid – 16.9% Bayern Munich – 14.8% Borussia Dortmund – 7.6% Al Hilal – 4.3% Palmeiras – 3% Fluminense – 1.55%

Idman.biz