Ante Roguljic eyes move to Azerbaijan Premier League

Anorthosis player Ante Roguljic may continue his career in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the Croatian midfielder has been offered to Premier League clubs in Azerbaijan.

His agent is currently in talks with three ambitious Azerbaijani clubs.

If Roguljic, who wants to leave Cyprus, is satisfied with the financial terms, he will sign with one of the three clubs he is negotiating with.

The 29-year-old footballer’s contract with Anorthosis runs until June 30, 2026.

Throughout his career, he has played for Liefering, Salzburg, Hajduk, Admira Wacker, Wacker Innsbruck, Pafos, Trencin, Universitatea Craiova, and Universitatea Cluj before joining Anorthosis.

