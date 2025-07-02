Ivan Rakitic ends career, takes up director role at Hajduk

37-year-old Ivan Rakitic has ended his playing career and will continue working as assistant sporting director at Hajduk Split.

The news was confirmed by the team’s head coach Gonzalo Garcia in an interview with Dnevnik Nove TV, Idman.biz reports.

Rakitic helped Hajduk win bronze in the Croatian league last season, scoring 2 goals in 39 appearances. The Split-based club also secured a spot in the UEFA Conference League, where they will face Zira.

Rakitic spent the majority of his career at Barcelona and Sevilla, and made 106 appearances for the Croatian national team between 2007 and 2019, scoring 15 goals.

Idman.biz