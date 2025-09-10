10 September 2025
EN

Rufat Ahmadov returns to Gabala on loan

Football
News
10 September 2025 18:20
22
Rufat Ahmadov, a graduate of the “Gabala” Academy, will once again wear the “red-blacks” jersey.

According to İdman.biz, the 22-year-old left-back has been loaned from Turan Tovuz.

He will work to contribute to Gabala’s success until the end of the season. Throughout his career, Rufat Ahmadov has also played for Kapaz and has 9 appearances for the U-21 national team.

Gabala has previously signed Salihu Nasiru, Jaime Sierra, Prince Owusu, Paulo Quimbila, Isaac Amoah, Adriel Ba Loua, Eduardo Kunde, and Ibrahim Sangare.

Idman.biz

