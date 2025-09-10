10 September 2025
Afran Ismayılov: "Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted" – INTERVIEW

10 September 2025
Afran Ismayılov: "Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted" – INTERVIEW

Interview with former Azerbaijani midfielder Afran Ismayılov for Futbolinfo.az.

Let’s start with our match against Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Why do you think the national team lost 0:5 in that game?

Indeed, the defeat to Iceland was very upsetting, a weak and powerless loss. The players lacked motivation and didn’t believe in themselves. It felt as if we were facing Spain, and the opponent was playing a solid defensive game. In the end, the heavy defeat was recorded. Losing can happen, but you shouldn’t look so powerless.

After that heavy loss to Iceland, did you expect Fernando Santos to be dismissed?

We lost badly to Iceland, and the team needed to recover. That’s when Santos’s dismissal became a topic. I thank AFFA Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev for standing by his words and parting ways with Santos.

After Santos left, Aykhan Abbasov led the team against Ukraine (1:1). What did he change in one day that allowed us to earn a point against a strong opponent?

After Santos’s departure, AFFA leadership met with Aykhan Abbasov and proposed that he take charge for the Ukraine match. Aykhan, as an Azerbaijani, accepted. We all work for the Azerbaijani people. The fact that Aykhan motivated the team, instilled national spirit, and united the players in just one day is commendable. Many national team members grew up under him, so they know him well. Aykhan knows Azerbaijani players and the mentality perfectly. I always said that bringing Santos was a waste of time and money, it took money and set Azerbaijani football back. Everyone saw how Aykhan quickly regrouped the team, restored national spirit and motivation, and got them to fight until the final whistle.

This confirms that with motivation, it’s possible to earn points even against stronger opponents…

Exactly. Elvin Jafarguliyev pressed for 90 minutes. Anton Kryvotsiuk put his head in front of the ball. This was all about motivation. Realistically, we don’t have players at the same level as those in Ukraine or other national teams, but with this kind of motivation, we can earn points. Indeed, the draw with Ukraine was a success for us, it was our first point in the qualifiers, and also our first scoring draw in months.

Who impressed you most in the Ukraine match?

Aykhan Abbasov called Rustam Ahmadzada and Abdulakh Khaybulayev to the national team, which was a smart move. He knew they could contribute. Khaybulayev did a lot in the midfield. Bringing Toral Bayramov in for Rustam in the second half was a tactical decision. The head coach’s work was visible.

At this point, isn’t Aykhan Abbasov the most deserving candidate to coach the national team?

I support Aykhan, he has proven himself. I believe he should remain head coach of the senior team. He should be given a long-term contract, not just 1–2 years, and allowed to implement his ideas. I trust that he can do this. This is my personal opinion, of course, the decision rests with AFFA leadership. But this again proves that local coaches should be given a chance and trusted. For years, foreigners have come and gone without achieving anything. I was also a national team player. They come, take the money, set us back, and leave saying there’s no football in Azerbaijan. Currently, there are many candidates for the head coach position, including Rashad Sadygov, Elmar Bakhshiyev, and Samir Abasov. But Aykhan is already inside this team. He works with the U-21, knows the young players well, and is familiar with the championship. Once everything is under his control, I believe Aykhan will develop good players over time and advance the Azerbaijani national team.

