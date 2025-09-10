10 September 2025
Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"

10 September 2025 18:05
Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"

The first goal is always memorable for a player, and I consider it an important step in my career.

“The first goal is always memorable for a player, and I consider it an important step in my career,” said Azerbaijani footballer Rufat Abdullazada, who plays for Croatian club “Varazdin,” in an interview with AZERTAC, speaking about the first goal he scored for his team.

The 24-year-old noted that the match in which they defeated “Gaj Mace” 7:1 in the Croatian Cup was very significant for him: “Because I scored my first goal in an official European match. Starting in the main lineup and scoring an early goal gave me extra confidence. Although the opponent wasn’t a strong team, this goal represents a starting point for me.”

He emphasized feeling a sense of responsibility from the moment he stepped onto the field: “Honestly, I wasn’t nervous. Making my first start in the main lineup was very important for me. As I got into the game, I began to feel the rhythm, and my teammates constantly supported me. Beyond the goal, my movements on the field, off-the-ball play, and defensive support were also important. Scoring a goal alone is not enough. The main thing is to adapt to the team’s playing system. Scoring in this match was especially significant for me because last week I provided an assist against Dinamo Zagreb, and ahead of us is another big match against Hajduk. Therefore, this goal was very valuable both to showcase myself and to boost my confidence.”

Rufat Abdullazada’s contract with “Varazdin” runs until the summer of 2028.

