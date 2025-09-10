Elkhan Abdullayev: "0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy"

“0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy”

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Elkhan Abdullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-19 national football team, in an interview with Report news agency.

The coach commented on the 0:6 loss to Poland in Slovenia: “The score upset us a lot. But we cannot ignore reality. There is a world of difference between our team and Poland. They outperformed us in every aspect. Moreover, facing such an opponent in the final match was even more difficult because we had already expended considerable energy in the previous two games. I personally wanted to play against Poland because I believed it would be beneficial to face a strong opponent.”

He emphasized that losing by such a large margin is not catastrophic: “In any case, I do not consider this defeat a tragedy, even though the score was very large. Our players will learn lessons from this loss. We saw that there are indeed many shortcomings in our team. Overall, I was satisfied with the players during the tournament. They fought hard and gave their best, showing character. Unfortunately, the difference in level spoke for itself in the end.”

During the U-19 training camp, Azerbaijan’s team participated in the "Slovenia Nations Cup," winning their first two matches against Iceland and the Faroe Islands 2:1. In the final match of the tournament, they lost to Poland 0:6.

Idman.biz