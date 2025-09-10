Aykhan Abbasov: "All these talks affected the players" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Aykhan Abbasov, Interim head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, for Sport24.az

After two sleepless nights, were you able to get some sleep on the third night?

Yes, albeit late (laughs). Not only I, but also the coaches of the U-21 and senior teams stayed up those two nights. We thought a lot and wanted to give the team the maximum in just two days. At least, we wanted to compete honorably. The players had to feel that, and I think we did put up a worthy fight yesterday.

On the field, we saw team spirit, eleven soldiers fighting together. Players were putting their heads on the ground balls. How did Azerbaijani players change mentally in just three days?

Yesterday, I told the players that if we fight on the field, regardless of the result, the fans would be satisfied. Team atmosphere and morale are crucial. Experienced players speaking with the younger ones… the dedication of the experienced players on the field spreads to the whole team. First and foremost, they fought well. We adjusted the system according to the opponent, that was fine. Initially, psychological talks were held, and we understood each other that we had to fight. Fans expect it. Without fighting, you can’t achieve results. All these discussions affected the players. Yesterday, there really was a team on the field. Even the substitutes came on with motivation and strengthened the game. You could feel the desire even in those who didn’t play. Without all these factors, winning isn’t possible.

Interestingly, Toral Bayramov was kept on the bench by Fernando Santos in Iceland. It reminded me of our match against Serbia. Asgar Abdullayev brought Zaur Tagyzada on in the 75th minute and a turnaround happened. Was this substitution planned?

The topic discussed among the coaches was about the lineup. Initially, we wanted Toral in the starting eleven, but we were considering who might get tired. Toral can play in three positions. We knew it would be difficult for Elvin Jafarguliyev. He came from a tough match against Iceland and plays regularly for Qarabag. On the other hand, we knew that changes would be needed in Mahir Emreli and Rustam Ahmadzada’s positions. That’s why we planned to bring Toral on in the 55-60th minute of the second half. We even wanted him to start right at the beginning of the second half, but we decided Rustam would stay for 10 more minutes. We started with fast players to tire the opponent’s defenders. Rustam is one of those who pose a threat on counterattacks. I think Toral strengthened the game. We got what we wanted from him on both the right and left wings. In the end, we switched places with Elvin. In the final minutes, Elvin wanted to be substituted, but after Abdulakh Khaybulayev got injured, we had to make the fifth mandatory substitution. Both Abbas and Toral closing the flanks in the final minutes helped a lot.

How realistic is it to maintain this level consistently?

In the national team, you need to work on a system consistently. The main thing is that players should know how to perform. Time is limited in the national team. We cannot focus on improving the physical condition of the players; we have to prepare them psychologically. They come to the national team camp after tough matches in their clubs. Other national teams have been working in the same system for 6-7 years. You see they succeed year after year. It’s our fifth month with the U-21. We lost 0:5 to Portugal, but in terms of gameplay, the players didn’t hold back. We executed what we wanted as long as the opponent allowed. We beat Moldova, but even then, we achieved only a small part of what we wanted. I watched the match against Bulgaria from the outside. The players had desire. This has to be consistent. Our national team has potential.

Mr. Abbasov, between U-21 and the senior team, whichever they ask about, what would your answer be?

That’s a difficult question (laughs). Honestly, I would like to see the work we are doing in the U-21 through to the end. We think not only about this year but also the next year. Anything can happen in football. It doesn’t matter whether it’s U-21, U-19, or the senior team… If it’s about Azerbaijan, everything else takes a back seat. Whenever there is a need, we must do our best to help. This applies not only to me but to all local coaches. Yesterday’s result wasn’t just Aykhan’s, it was the result of all local coaches in Azerbaijani football. We have enough coaches who, if trusted, will work wholeheartedly. Today, I’m the U-21 head coach. Whatever decision is made, we are ready.

I expected that answer, so my next question is also ready. If Aykhan Abbasov were on the Executive Committee, would you propose him as head coach?

That’s a tough question. If I were on the Executive Committee, I would probably be one of the candidates after this game.

You were able to watch 65 minutes of the U-21 game yesterday. You mentioned positive signals from the Bulgaria match. How much time is needed for the U-21 to at least compete for advancing from the group?

We didn’t change the U-21’s pre-game preparation yesterday, i.e., the pre-game meeting and training. I didn’t want any negative impact on the players. I have been working with Elnur Chodarov for years. My assistants managed the game at a high level. I always say the draw is important. We are observing players born in 2006, 2007, 2008. Some points have been discussed with AFFA management. U-20 must be established. If we want U-21 to succeed, there must be a U-20 team so that players do not lack international experience. It’s a chain process. We plan to start this after January next year. If we can implement these processes and the draw gives favorable opponents next year, we will be more confident and prepared. There are players in the squad who can still play next year, like Salim Hashimov (2006), Nihad Ahmadzada, and Sanan Muradli. The list can be expanded. One of our main goals this season is to prepare players to be ready for the senior team. For this, names like Emin Rustamov, Aykhan Suleymanli, Khayal Aliyev, Agadadash Salyanskiy can be mentioned. Let’s not forget Edqar Adilkhanov and Rufat Abbasov. Rufat is ready to compete now. The players I mentioned have experience playing against teams like Portugal, Bulgaria, and Czech Republic. We need patience and consistent work. I believe results will come. But they must play regularly and not lose in competition. Yesterday, Aykhan got injured, and in my opinion, the most potential defender, Ibrahim Ramazanov, replaced him well. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get playing time at his club. If players don’t play in the championship, they won’t develop.

The national team has upcoming away matches against France and Ukraine. Is it realistic for Azerbaijan to return with points from these trips?

Whoever is the head coach, it will be tough. Two difficult away matches, two strong opponents. Today, in football, nothing is impossible. I watched a short review of the France-Iceland game. The visitors showed that competing is possible. Many expected France to beat Iceland and Ukraine by large margins. In the France-Ukraine match, Ukraine had three real scoring chances in the second half and could have equalized. Football in Europe is developing fast. Players in other national teams play for strong clubs, and strong academies are established in Europe. You have to compete. After yesterday’s game, the players believed that if they don’t give up, any result is possible.

Idman.biz