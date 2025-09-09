Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

The names of the main candidates for the new head coach of England’s Nottingham Forest have been announced.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported the information, Idman.biz reports.

It is stated that the primary option is former Tottenham manager Angelos Postecoglou, who is currently unemployed after leaving the London club.

Another candidate is Jose Mourinho, who recently left Fenerbahce.

It is also reported that club president Evangelos Marinakis is interested in Fulham’s head coach Marco Silva.

Nottingham Forest recently dismissed Nuno Espirito Santo, whose contract had been extended until 2028. The club is currently 10th in the Premier League table with 4 points.

