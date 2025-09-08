Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Today, the next matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place.

Seven matches will be played across four groups, Idman.biz reports.

All matches will start at 22:45 Baku time.

World Cup

Qualifiers

8 September

Group B

22:45 Switzerland – Slovenia

22:45 Kosovo – Sweden

1 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 4-0 3 2 Sweden 1 0 1 0 2-2 1 3 Slovenia 1 0 1 0 2-2 1 4 Kosovo 1 0 0 1 0-4 0

Group C

22:45 Belarus – Scotland

22:45 Greece – Denmark

1 Greece 1 1 0 0 5-1 3 2 Scotland 1 0 1 0 0-0 1 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 0-0 1 4 Belarus 1 0 0 1 1-5 0

Group I

22:45 Israel – Italy

1 Norway 4 4 0 0 13-2 12 2 Israel 4 3 0 1 11-6 9 3 Italy 3 2 0 1 7-3 3 4 Estonia 5 1 0 4 5-13 3 5 Moldova 4 0 0 4 2-14 0

Group L

22:45 Croatia – Montenegro

22:45 Gibraltar – Faroe Islands

1 Czech Republic 5 4 0 1 11-6 12 2 Croatia 3 3 0 0 13-1 9 3 Montenegro 4 2 0 2 4-5 6 4 Faroe Islands 4 1 0 3 3-5 3 5 Gibraltar 4 0 0 4 2-16 0

Idman.biz