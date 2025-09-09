9 September 2025
EN

Nearly 8,000 tickets sold for Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine World Cup qualifier

Football
News
9 September 2025 17:27
Nearly 8,000 tickets have been sold for the Azerbaijan national team’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine in Baku.

According to Idman.biz, Murad Akhundov, Head of AFFA’s Press and Public Relations Department, provided this information to Report news agency.

He added that the number of tickets sold could reach 10,000 by match time.

The Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, where the match will be held, has a capacity of 31,200 spectators.

Today’s Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine match will kick off at 20:00.

