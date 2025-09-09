Oleksandr Rybka: “A coaching change always brings new energy and philosophy”

9 September 2025
“The opponents that the teams previously faced differ significantly in level. Ukraine played against France, while Azerbaijan faced Iceland. Naturally, these teams differ in terms of professionalism.”

These words were spoken to AZERTAC by Oleksandr Rybka, former goalkeeper of the Ukraine national team and Dynamo Kyiv, commenting on his country’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

He said that Ukraine is favored in today’s match: “I will give the advantage to Ukraine because I am confident in their victory. I think the game will end 0:2.”

Commenting on the coaching change in the Azerbaijan national team, Rybka noted that such changes always bring new energy and philosophy: “I haven’t worked with Aykhan Abbasov, but I remember his activities in Azerbaijani clubs well. He knows how to build a combative team and organize the game. The Azerbaijan national team has good prospects; the key is that they shouldn’t ‘burn out’ in the match against Ukraine.”

The veteran goalkeeper, who previously played for Sabail, expressed his fond memories of his time in Azerbaijan:
“I spent a wonderful year and a half in this country. I have great respect for your people and players. The Azerbaijan national team has many professional players from Qarabag, other local clubs, and even those playing abroad. Your national team is a good and combative collective.”

Today’s Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine match at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium will kick off at 20:00.

