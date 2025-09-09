Agaselim Mirjavadov: “If the national team gets a good result against Ukraine, why not continue with Aykhan?”

“Eventually, the national team must have a local head coach. I’ve said this many times.”

These remarks were made to QOL.az by Azerbaijan’s honored coach Agaselim Mirjavadov, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking about the temporary coaching change in the national team, the experienced specialist noted that Aykhan Abbasov could remain with the team: “Among the foreign coaches who have come here, I only learned something from Berti Vogts. I didn’t see anything superior in any other coach. We have capable coaches, but they are not trusted. Now Aykhan Abbasov has been appointed temporary head coach. That’s great. He’s a young coach. If our national team achieves a good result against Ukraine today, why not continue with Aykhan? He’s doing well, working at Shamakhi, with the U-21, and now with the senior national team (laughs). But I believe the national team’s head coach should be fully dedicated to the team and not work at a club simultaneously.”

Mirjavadov also spoke about AFFA’s decision to dismiss Fernando Santos, saying the decision came somewhat late: “However, correcting even half a mistake is a big deal. Look at where and how Santos worked. We need a coach who is committed, hardworking, and can connect with players. A proper system must be established. Without a system, nothing will work.”

Regarding which local coach he would like to see lead the national team, Mirjavadov said: “We have local coaches who can do the job. I don’t want to name them, but they exist. One sentence from Aykhan impressed me: he said taking on this responsibility is an honor. When we gained independence, some coaches refused to work with the national team because there were no conditions. I had no hesitation because working for the national team is a great honor for me. I think every Azerbaijani coach should feel the same. Besides Aykhan, there are a few other options, but you have to trust them.”

He added that the current national team is in a difficult situation: “Older players are playing their last matches for the national team. Such players exist in every position. Young players’ quality is not yet sufficient and must be improved, which is something we have repeatedly said happens at clubs.”

Mirjavadov noted that specialists like Gurban Gurbanov, Rashad Sadygov, Aykhan Abbasov, Samir Abasov, Tarlan Ahmadov, and Azar Bagirov are often considered the main candidates for the national team by the football community. He said this list could be expanded: “I would also add Shahin Diniyev and Mahmud Gurbanov. Even if Mahmud is not head coach, he should be used as an assistant. You just need to believe in them.”

The former national team coach also said he does not understand AFFA’s preference for foreign coaches: “When a foreign specialist is brought in, I am often amazed. Huge sums of money go to such coaches. I can’t recall an Azerbaijani coach ever demanding compensation. We have a different sense of pride and character. Foreign coaches, on the other hand, scrutinize every contract detail. Often, I sign contracts without even reading them. I don’t know if I’m right or they are. But everything should be mutual. Local coaches should also be treated properly. Everyone makes mistakes, but trust is essential. It has always been this way, and we always see that our decisions are correct. There are many incidents, but I don’t want to discuss them now since years have passed.”

Idman.biz