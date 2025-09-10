Karvan-Yevlakh parts ways with two players

The Karvan-Yevlakh club has parted ways with two of its players.
This was announced by the regional club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.
Rahman Shabanov and Jeyhun Bagyrzada have bid farewell to the team by mutual agreement.
Idman.biz
The Karvan-Yevlakh club has parted ways with two of its players.
This was announced by the regional club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.
Rahman Shabanov and Jeyhun Bagyrzada have bid farewell to the team by mutual agreement.
Idman.biz
The 22-year-old left-back joins from Turan Tovuz to strengthen Gabala’s squad for the rest of the season
Former Azerbaijani midfielder gave an interview
Azerbaijani footballer gave a statement
Shafa head coach gave an interview
Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-19 national football team
Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier