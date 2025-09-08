8 September 2025
Mahir Emreli: “That doesn’t mean we should be discouraged” - VIDEO

Football
News
8 September 2025 13:09
Mahir Emreli: “That doesn’t mean we should be discouraged” - VIDEO

“Tomorrow, a tough game awaits us.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that this was stated by Azerbaijan national team player Mahir Emreli at a press conference ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in Baku.

The 28-year-old forward noted that the opponent has experienced players in their squad: “They lost to France in their first game and will want to return home with a victory. We will try to make up for the heavy defeat we suffered in Iceland. We are working to be fully prepared for tomorrow’s match.”

Emreli believes everyone must understand their responsibilities: “In football, there is both criticism and praise, and there are tough times. We haven’t been able to get good results in a few recent games, which puts pressure on the players. But that doesn’t mean we should be discouraged. If we achieve better results, our players will feel more comfortable. A few months ago, we played well against Hungary here but still lost. There is a difference between losing while playing good football and losing without showing anything on the pitch.”

