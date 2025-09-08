Sergiy Rebrov: “Santos’s departure will affect the game”

“Yes, of course, Fernando Santos’s departure will have an impact on our game. But our national team has shown its strength. We believe that tomorrow we will also show our game. Let’s see how it goes.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that this was said by Ukraine’s head coach Sergiy Rebrov at a press conference ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying group match against Azerbaijan in Baku.

“For Oleksandr, it doesn’t matter where he plays, you will see tomorrow. He has always done his best for Ukraine and, when showing his football, he always gives his all on the field.”

