8 September 2025
Elkhan Abdullayev: “The team showed character in the first two matches of the tournament in Slovenia”

8 September 2025 17:47
Azerbaijan’s U-19 national team showed great character in their two matches at the "Slovenia Nations Cup" friendly tournament.

The team’s head coach, Elkhan Abdullayev, told "Report news agency" about the performances, Idman.biz reports.

The coach evaluated the training camp in Slovenia: “The training camp is ongoing. We won the first two matches. The opponents were strong, and the games were intense. The players showed character and fought well on the field. Tomorrow, we are preparing for the final match against the Poland U-19 team. Naturally, the Polish team is stronger than the previous two opponents and is considered the favorite. Everything is going according to plan. We will try to win the third match as well. The team atmosphere is good. The two victories are a stimulus for us. Of course, this is a test for us. We continue to evaluate the players and have given each of them a chance. They have all shown themselves in a positive light. I am satisfied with the camp; very good conditions have been provided.”

During the U-19 camp, Azerbaijan defeated Iceland and the Faroe Islands 2:1 in its first two matches at the "Slovenia Nations Cup." The team will face Poland in the tournament’s final match tomorrow.

