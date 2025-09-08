Azar Bagirov: “Fernando Santos’s dismissal from the national team will benefit Azerbaijani football”

The dismissal of Fernando Santos from the national team will be beneficial for Azerbaijani football.

According to Idman.biz, PRO-category coach Azar Bagirov stated this in an interview with Report news agency.

Commenting on Fernando Santos’s dismissal from the position of head coach of the Azerbaijani national team today, he said: “When AFFA appointed him as head coach, they took his previous achievements into account. However, when results did not come with the Azerbaijani national team, all of us felt disappointment. He should have been dismissed several matches ago. In any case, ending his tenure with the national team is the right step. We believe the next appointment will be for the benefit of Azerbaijani football.”

Fernando Santos was appointed head coach of the Azerbaijani national team last June. The contract with the Portuguese specialist was mutually terminated today.

Idman.biz